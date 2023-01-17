

Eastland Insurance holds annual business confce

Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Company inaugurated the Annual Conference-2023. Distinguished Members of the Board- Kamal Uddin Ahmed and Md. Tanvir Khan attended in the Conference and delivered their valuable speech.

Ghulam Rahman, Executive Vice Chairman also attended and delivered his speech in the conference. Abdul Haque, FCA Chief Executive Officer presented an analytical report on yearly business of the Company.

The Chairman expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah whose divine blessings helped the Company to achieve 95% of the Business target set for the year 2022 amid the bad effect of Russia-Ukraine war and post `Covid-19' pandemic situation, along with the consequence faced by the world for abnormal price hike of all essentials and financial losses of the world economy. He appreciated the management team including all Executives & employees of the Company for rendering best efforts for business promotion during these tough time. The Chairman further expressed his expectation that the Executives and employees jointly shall continue their all efforts to earn business of the Company in coming days.

The Chairman also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 36 years of its successful operation and since attained the height of sound financial strength and enviable goodwill.

Shahid-E-MonzoorMorshed, Addl. MD and Head of Khulna Region, MdShafiulAlam, Addl. MD and Head of Motijheel Branch, M.Golam Hafez, Addl. MD and Head of Claims and other Senior Executives of the Company also attended in the conference and delivered their speech.























The Annual Business Conference-2023 of Eastland Insurance Company Ltd held at DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Company inaugurated the Annual Conference-2023. Distinguished Members of the Board- Kamal Uddin Ahmed and Md. Tanvir Khan attended in the Conference and delivered their valuable speech.Ghulam Rahman, Executive Vice Chairman also attended and delivered his speech in the conference. Abdul Haque, FCA Chief Executive Officer presented an analytical report on yearly business of the Company.The Chairman expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah whose divine blessings helped the Company to achieve 95% of the Business target set for the year 2022 amid the bad effect of Russia-Ukraine war and post `Covid-19' pandemic situation, along with the consequence faced by the world for abnormal price hike of all essentials and financial losses of the world economy. He appreciated the management team including all Executives & employees of the Company for rendering best efforts for business promotion during these tough time. The Chairman further expressed his expectation that the Executives and employees jointly shall continue their all efforts to earn business of the Company in coming days.The Chairman also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 36 years of its successful operation and since attained the height of sound financial strength and enviable goodwill.Shahid-E-MonzoorMorshed, Addl. MD and Head of Khulna Region, MdShafiulAlam, Addl. MD and Head of Motijheel Branch, M.Golam Hafez, Addl. MD and Head of Claims and other Senior Executives of the Company also attended in the conference and delivered their speech.