Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023, 3:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Eastland Insurance holds annual business confce

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Eastland Insurance holds annual business confce

Eastland Insurance holds annual business confce

The Annual Business Conference-2023 of Eastland Insurance Company Ltd held at DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.
Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Company inaugurated the Annual Conference-2023. Distinguished Members of the Board-  Kamal Uddin Ahmed and Md. Tanvir Khan attended in the Conference and delivered their valuable speech.
Ghulam Rahman, Executive Vice Chairman also attended and delivered his speech in the conference.  Abdul Haque, FCA Chief Executive Officer presented an analytical report on yearly business of the Company.  
The Chairman expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah whose divine blessings helped the Company to achieve 95% of the Business target set for the year 2022 amid the bad effect of Russia-Ukraine war and post `Covid-19' pandemic situation, along with the consequence faced by the world for abnormal price hike of all essentials and financial losses of the world economy. He appreciated the management team including all Executives & employees of the Company for rendering best efforts for business promotion during these tough time. The Chairman further expressed his expectation that the Executives and employees jointly shall continue their all efforts to earn business of the Company in coming days.
The Chairman also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 36 years of its successful operation and since attained the height of sound financial strength and enviable goodwill.
Shahid-E-MonzoorMorshed, Addl. MD and Head of Khulna Region, MdShafiulAlam, Addl. MD and Head of Motijheel Branch, M.Golam Hafez, Addl. MD and Head of Claims and other Senior Executives of the Company also attended in the conference and delivered their speech.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Feasibility Study on insurance benefit for migrants submitted
BD elected as IRENA Council member from Asia-Pacific group
BWDB appoints Amirul Haque Bhuiyan as ADG
Richest 1pc grab 2/3rd of new $42t created since 2020: Oxfam
BD moves up 14 spots in Global Innovation Index
Pictures on donations of banks for Ashrayan-2 Project
Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, rates
Grameenphone Star clients to get benefits at Mitsubishi, Rangs units


Latest News
Haji Salim freed on bail
Helpless people get blankets in Noakhali
HC summons DG of DGHS
Sister dies falling from brother's motorcycle in Chattogram
Saudi govt reduces Umrah insurance cost by 63pc for foreign pilgrims
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition inaugurated in Bhola
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
Month-long football training inaugurated in Faridpur
Most Read News
Two held with heroin in Rajshahi
Swechchhasebak League leader among 5 sued in Gulshan shooting incident
No more JSC, JDC exams from this year
BNP is now sick after doing negative politics: Quader
AL leaders among 4 die in liquor poisoning
Bangladesh reports 13 more dengue cases
3 killed as bus crashes motorbikes in Gaibandha
BNP's protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BERC postpones on going power tariff adjustment processes
Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft