Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023, 3:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Premier Bank holds business conference

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

Premier Bank holds business conference

Premier Bank holds business conference

The Business Conference-2023 of The Premier Bank Ltd was held at R Events, Renaissance Hotel Gulshan Dhaka recently, says a press release, says a press release.
Freedom Fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Honorable Chairman, Board of Directors of The Premier Bank Limited graced the occasion as Chief Guest.
Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim presided over the event attended by Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Moin Iqbal (virtually connected), members of the Board of Director B. H. Haroon, MP, Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP; M Imran Iqbal (Chairman- Risk Management Committee), Jamal G Ahmed, Nahyan Haroon, Independent Director Kaisar A. Choudhury, Advisor Muhammed Ali etc.
In the inaugural speech, Freedom Fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Chairman, Board of Directors of The Premier Bank Limited expressed his most sincere gratitude towards the Board of Directors, branch managers from all branches and every employee for achieving an annual growth of 20 percent while increasing operating profit from 852 Crores to 1024 Crores by end of fiscal year of 2022.
He also said that it is his belief this continued success will positively impact our position within the banking industry in 2023. Dr. H.B.M Iqbal further stated that in our 23 years of prosperity, Premier Bank has continued to strive for excellence in modern and digital banking services empowered by the trust and love of our valued customers and stakeholders.
The Managing Director and CEO, M. Reazul Karim stated in his speech "Despite a very challenging year for the entire global economy, Bangladesh has grown to become the 35th largest economy in the world according to the latest report by IMF.
The launch of Padma Bridge has had significant impact on the small and medium enterprises of the country, benefits of which will be realized this year. Apart from this, despite the difficult economic situation our garments industry held strong and maintained a steady growth in export." He further stated that we must work together to implement our business plans in order to meet the challenge of surviving the economic downturn.
Branch Managers from 132 branches, Zonal Heads along with Division Heads of Head Office also attended the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Feasibility Study on insurance benefit for migrants submitted
BD elected as IRENA Council member from Asia-Pacific group
BWDB appoints Amirul Haque Bhuiyan as ADG
Richest 1pc grab 2/3rd of new $42t created since 2020: Oxfam
BD moves up 14 spots in Global Innovation Index
Pictures on donations of banks for Ashrayan-2 Project
Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, rates
Grameenphone Star clients to get benefits at Mitsubishi, Rangs units


Latest News
Haji Salim freed on bail
Helpless people get blankets in Noakhali
HC summons DG of DGHS
Sister dies falling from brother's motorcycle in Chattogram
Saudi govt reduces Umrah insurance cost by 63pc for foreign pilgrims
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition inaugurated in Bhola
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
Month-long football training inaugurated in Faridpur
Most Read News
Two held with heroin in Rajshahi
Swechchhasebak League leader among 5 sued in Gulshan shooting incident
No more JSC, JDC exams from this year
BNP is now sick after doing negative politics: Quader
AL leaders among 4 die in liquor poisoning
Bangladesh reports 13 more dengue cases
3 killed as bus crashes motorbikes in Gaibandha
BNP's protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BERC postpones on going power tariff adjustment processes
Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft