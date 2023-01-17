Video
Rakub officers asked to gather innovative knowledge

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

RAJSHAHI, Jan 16: The newly appointed officers of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) have been urged to remain well equipped with knowledge and skills to deliver modern and digital banking services to clients.
There is no alternative to building capacity and innovative idea to attain success in banking profession, they were told.
RAKUB top notches came up with the observation while addressing the opening ceremony of a month-long foundation-training course of the 36th batch of the bank at its training institute on Monday. A total of 40 newly recruited senior officers and executives joined the training course.
 RAKUB Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal addressed the event as chief guest, while Managing Director Zahidul Islam, Deputy Managing Director Kazi Abdur Rahman and General Manager Shawkat Shahidul Islam spokes as special guests with Principal of the institute Subrata Kumar Sarker in the chair.
The senior bankers urged the newly recruited bankers to discharge creative banking services for overall socio-economic development of the region. They were also urged to make the banking services client-friendly so that they can derive total benefits of the banking services.
Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal highlighted the importance of the bank in agricultural development of northwest Bangladesh and asked the officers to apply the knowledge to be acquired from the training in the professional field properly for boosting agricultural production in the region.
The main objective of the training is to improve skills and service attitude through disseminating ideas about operation, administration and other related matters of the bank, he said.    BSS


