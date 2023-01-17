

Germany’s HRM Textil donates $50,000 to BD poor

HRM Sourcing Ltd, a buying house in Bangladesh and a sister concern of HRM Textil, said in a statement that the company has been helping Sorerhat Kollani Shishu Sodon and Momotaz-Aziz Old Home in Rajshahi for the last eight years.

The objective of its assistance as part of its corporate social responsibility is the expansion of infrastructure and improvement of furnishing, meals and education of the underprivileged children and elderly people living in the orphanage and old home.

HRM Textil joined HRM Sourcing's cause in 2017.

On Sunday, an event was organised to mark the handover of the $50,000 cheque in Rajshahi's Bagha through Rotary International.

Md Shamsuddin, managing director of Barind Medical College and Hospital, Ripon Fakrul Kabir, managing director of HRM Sourcing and HRM Texti, and Monirul Haque, CEO of HRM Textil attended the event along with local government officials and distinguished people in the area.

bdnews24.com



















HRM Textil GmBH, a business-to-business textile wholesaler in Germany, has donated $50,000 to an old home and an orphanage in Bangladesh.HRM Sourcing Ltd, a buying house in Bangladesh and a sister concern of HRM Textil, said in a statement that the company has been helping Sorerhat Kollani Shishu Sodon and Momotaz-Aziz Old Home in Rajshahi for the last eight years.The objective of its assistance as part of its corporate social responsibility is the expansion of infrastructure and improvement of furnishing, meals and education of the underprivileged children and elderly people living in the orphanage and old home.HRM Textil joined HRM Sourcing's cause in 2017.On Sunday, an event was organised to mark the handover of the $50,000 cheque in Rajshahi's Bagha through Rotary International.Md Shamsuddin, managing director of Barind Medical College and Hospital, Ripon Fakrul Kabir, managing director of HRM Sourcing and HRM Texti, and Monirul Haque, CEO of HRM Textil attended the event along with local government officials and distinguished people in the area.bdnews24.com