Tuesday, 17 January, 2023, 3:25 PM
SCB chief Rezaul Karim to attend Mumbai int'l meet

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Desk

Md. Rezaul Karim, Chairman, Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) leaves Dhaka today (Tuesday) by IndiGo Airlines to attend the two-day "20th edition Ports in India" International Conference at The President, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai beginning from Thursday.
Organized by Indian Infrastructure Magazine, this conference will discuss the key trends and developments in the port sector, highlight the new initiatives, and identify upcoming opportunities for stakeholders.
The conference will also showcase some of the emerging technology solutions being deployed to enhance operational efficiency. SCB Director Ataur Rahman Khan will accompany the Chairman.


