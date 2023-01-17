UCBL renamed as UCB Plc

The country's first general commercial bank United Commercial Bank Limited (UCBL) has been renamed as United Commercial Bank Plc (UCB Plc), effective since January 15 last.

In this regard the central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) issued a circular to all scheduled commercial banks' managing directors/chief executive officers to take necessary steps to transact as per newly changed name.

A gazette was published on Sunday signed by Bangladesh Bank deputy governor Abu Farah Md Naser incorporating the change.

















