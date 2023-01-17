DSE falls on profit taking, CSE rises amid volatility

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) declined on Monday as the dominant small investors booked profit on the previous gains. In contrast, Chittagong Stock Exchange edged up amid volatile trading, dealers said.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse DSE lost 4.43 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 6,246 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, also lost 2.34 points or 0.17 per cent to 1,362. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 6.76 points or 0.30 per cent to close at 2,207.

However, the DSE turnover edged up to Tk 713 crore on Monday from Tk Tk 711 crore on Sunday. Of the issues traded, 61 advanced, 116 declined, and 175 did not see any price movement.

Genex Infosys Limited has come to the top of the trading in Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). Tk 64.91 crore shares of the company were traded.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation is second in the transaction list. The shares of the company have been traded for Tk 46.72 crore. Bashundhara Paper Mills has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions with a share swap of Tk 36.55 crore.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include Orion Pharma, JMI Hospitals, BDCom Online, Intraco, Eastern Housing, Navana Pharma and Sea Pearl Beach Resort.

The share price of Indo Bangla Pharmaceuticals increased the most on the day. The closing price of Indo Bangla Pharmaceuticals was Tk 17 on the previous working day on Sunday. After trading on Monday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 18.60. The share price of the company increased by Tk 1.60 or 9.41 per cent.

Other top gainers on the DSE include BDCom 7.11 percent, Gemini Seafood 6.89 percent, SK Trims 6.22 percent, Pragati Insurance 5.34 percent, Genex Infosys 5.14 percent, City General Insurance 4. 71 percent, ICMAB-II Mutual Fund rose 4.59 percent, Monospool Paper 4.50 percent and Eastern Cables 4.39 percent.

On this day, the share price of Popular Life Insurance has decreased the most. The closing price of Popular Life Insurance on Sunday was Tk 74.90 on the previous working day. After trading on Monday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 71.40. The share price of the company fell by Tk 3.50 or 4.67 per cent.

Other top losers on the DSE include Fareast Life Insurance 4.14 percent, Pragati Life Insurance 3.77 percent, BD Thai Food 3.54 percent, Beacon Pharma 3.08 percent, GreenDelta Insurance 2.61 percent, Asia Insurance 2.15 percent, Eastern Housing by 1.96 percent, Navana Pharma by 1.81 percent and Bangladesh National Insurance by 1.58 percent.

At the CSE the index CASPI increased by 9 points. Tk 17.29 crore has been traded in the market. 40 of the 202 institutions participating in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 65 has decreased and the price of 97 has remained unchanged.

















