

3-year roadmap to cut cooking oil imports: Razzaque

"We are importing 90 percent cooking oil to meet domestic demand costing Taka 25 thousand crore each year," he said while visiting mustard crop field in Dhanbari upazila of Tangail district on Sunday.

As part of the three-year roadmap, mustard cultivation has increased sharply in the country, Razzaque added.

The general election will be held in January next year, he said adding " We hope that BNP will participate in the next general election stopping their movements on caretaker government system." The caretaker government issue was solved by the court, the minister added. BSS

















TANGAIL, Jan 16: Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said the government is implementing three- year roadmap to reduce import dependency of cooking oil through 50 percent production of oil."We are importing 90 percent cooking oil to meet domestic demand costing Taka 25 thousand crore each year," he said while visiting mustard crop field in Dhanbari upazila of Tangail district on Sunday.As part of the three-year roadmap, mustard cultivation has increased sharply in the country, Razzaque added.The general election will be held in January next year, he said adding " We hope that BNP will participate in the next general election stopping their movements on caretaker government system." The caretaker government issue was solved by the court, the minister added. BSS