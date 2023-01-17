High govt borrowing may cripple pvt investment: DCCI chief

President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar in reaction to Bangladesh Bank's half yearly Monetary Policy statement (MPS) for January-June period FY23 said it has touched key critical points and help both private and financial sector to turn around.

He said it primarily aimed at curbing inflation and to stabilize the foreign exchange reserves. He said the policy has set public sector credit growth at 37.7 percent for January-June of FY23 showing it is higher than 26.6 percent for June-Dec FY22.

But such higher target for public sector credit might cripple new borrowing and investment by the private sector, said a press release.

"In order to reduce public sector borrowing, efficiency and good governance needs to be ensured in implementing projects through reduction in government expenditure by way of austerity and prioritizing between development projects," he said.

Also, in the current market condition, he said proposed relaxation of lending rate cap for consumers' credit and complete removal of deposit floor rate may encourage savings and thus make liquidity reserve of banks smooth.

Regarding the exchange rate stability, Sameer said Bangladesh Bank hopes to gradually move towards a market-based, flexible and unified exchange rate regime by the end of this fiscal year.

In order to avoid trade-based money siphoning, he supported decision of the Bangladesh Bank to beef up its monitoring to track LCs before making any final payment.

"Also, it will be helpful to pre-inspect any LC which is worth $3 million or more," he added.

However, in the given economic scenario, the DCCI President suggested relaxing L/C margin for essential commodities and industrial materials for catering local and export-oriented industries.

Regarding control of inflation, the MPS has addressed some key issues especially relating to CMSMEs.

The DCCI president hailed the initiative of Bangladesh Bank with regards to the re-financing scheme of more than Taka 50,000 crore, prioritizing investments in agriculture, CMSMEs and import substituting industries allowing them to avail term loans and working capital loans at easier terms and conditions.

"It will certainly help quick revival of CMSMEs," he said.

He further opined that stern measures for quick loan recovery should be brought into place. Bangladesh Bank can identify and pinpoint the exact reasons, focusing on habitual defaulters, and start engaging with various institutions and stakeholders.

These efforts would result in reducing current backlog in loan recovery cases along with quick reforms to existing laws by introducing ADRs in an effective manner, he said.

Sameer also hailed Bangladesh Bank decision to establish Special Monitoring Cell for continuous review and oversight of big loans as part of a comprehensive NPL resolution mechanism.

He said waiving need for documentary evidence in case of remittance to avail of incentive exchange rate is a good step. Moreover, MPS has promised good steps to contain current economic challenges.



















