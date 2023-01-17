Promotion of light engineering sector underscored

Video
Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana called for promoting the light engineering sector with targeted action plans at the 8th meeting of the SME Development Working Committee of BUILD (Business Initiative Leading Development) held at the industries ministry on Monday.
BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum, presented an analysis titled "Light Engineering Industry Development Policy 2022" at the meeting. From the private sector, Mahbubul Alam, President, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), co-chaired the meeting and urged the Ministry to keep supporting the sector that has high potential as it contributes 3% to GDP.
While co-chairing the committee, the Industry Secretary said, "We would extensively support the light engineering sector while exploring ways to set up a separate industrial park in BSCIC for the sector and giving special incentives to the sector that shares the domestic market worth $12 billion."
Having underscored the need for promoting grassroots entrepreneurs of the sector and getting them on board, we will set out specific priorities in line with the Light Engineering Policy, which can be achieved at the earliest, she said further referring to some priority proposals of BUILD.
Echoing the policy's objectives as raised by the BUILD keynote, focusing on fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and information and communication technology ( ICT), she informed that the Ministry is already working to promote the sector following the agenda of SMART Bangladesh as per the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister.
"While we have policies in place, without aligned action plans, we go nowhere. So, we will be setting out targeted actions that truly facilitate small entrepreneurs and hugely contribute to the employment generation and eventually export, and greening the sector is our top priority", added she.
Speaking as the keynote speaker, BUILD CEO said, "Only five countries such as China, USA, India, Singapore and Japan import about USD 2.51 trillion, and Bangladesh enjoys market access in all these destinations, and if we export at least 1% to these places, we can export about USD 25 billion from the sector."
Having appreciated the active role of the Ministry of Industries in formulating the Light Engineering (LE) Industry Development Policy 2022, she pointed out, "We have room to improve the policy by developing strategy and action plans considering the situation of post-graduation, Made in Bangladesh Campaign for the LE sector."
 Dr Md Mafizur Rahman, MD, SME Foundation, Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon, President, National Association of Small & Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB), Mohammad Monjurul Islam, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank, Dr Nadia Binte Amin, President of WEND, Manzur Ahmed, Adviser, FBCCI, Abdul Amin, Director of Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners Association (BEIOA) also spoke on the occasion.












