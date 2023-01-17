Video
Mobile operators must pay unpaid dues: BTRC Chairman

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Correspondent

Telecom operators-Grameenphone, Banglalink, Robi and Airtel owe Tk2,413 crore to the government on 2G spectrum and licence fees and unpaid VAT, and they must pay it immediately, said Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).
"Govt's money means public money, so operators must pay the money," Engr. Md. Mohiuddin Ahmed, chairman of BTRC said while addressing a press conference at the commission's office in the capital on Sunday.
BTRC is determined to realize the money, he said.
"All laws and policies of BTRC have been formulated for welfare of the people. We want to make the telecommunication sector an up-to-date sector in the country," he added.
Mentioning the recent apex court order to three major telecom operators on the payable amount, he said, "BTRC is working relentlessly to build smart Bangladesh".  
Commissioner of Spectrum Department Prof Sheikh Riaz Ahmed, said dues of nearly Tk 2,500 crore is govt's revenue and public money. Telecom operators must pay this money, he said.
Ashis Kumar Kundu, director general (Legal and Licensing Division) at BTRC, said as of 22 November last year, Grameenphone owes Tk1,163.85 crore, Banglalink Tk625.27crore, Robi Tk 565.58 crore and Airtel Tk59.05 crore.
BTRC will get 100 percent of revenue from the operators along with 15 percent VAT, he said.
BTRC will definitely get its dues from the operators because it did not demand the money illegally, said BTRC's lawyer Barrister Khandaker Reza-E-Raquib.
Among others, BTRC Director General (Systems and Services Division) Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez spoke at the press conference. Director (Legal and Licensing)  Tareq Hassan Siddiqui moderated the event.


