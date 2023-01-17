KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Jan 16: Tofael Ahmed, retired government official and vice-president of Kamalnagar Upazila Awami League (AL), passed away on Sunday noon. He was 60.

His namaj-e-janaza was held in the evening of that day. Later on, he was buried in his family graveyard in Charlorence area in the upazila.

Agriculture and Cooperative affairs Secretary of Central AL Faridunnahar Laili,, President of district AL Golam Faruq Pinku, General Secretary (GS) Advocate Noor Uddin Chowdhury Nayan, President of Upazila AL Md Nizam Uddin, GS AKM Nurul Amin Raju, and Charlorence Union Chairman AKM Nurul Amin Master condoled his death.

He left behind his wife and three sons to mourn his death.












