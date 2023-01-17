Poor people get winter clothes in three districts

Winter clothes have been distributed among the cold-hit poor people in three districts- Joypurhat, Patuakhali and Rajshahi, on Sunday and Monday.

JOYPURHAT: Blankets were distributed among the helpless people in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday under the initiative of various social organizations.

Khelaghar Asar and Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammilan Parishad Joypurhat District Unit distributed blankets among helpless people at the organizations' office in the morning.

JAKAS Foundation, a private development organization, distributed blankets among helpless, poor, elderly and disabled people in Aymarsulpur Union.

Aymarsulpur Union Parishad Chairman Mamunur Rashid Milton, Deputy Executive Director of the organization Abul Bashar, and Director Rafiqul Islam Badsha, among others, were also present during the distribution.

Meanwhile, Grameen Bank Amadee Branch distributed blankets among helpless people at Madhainagar Market.

Grameen Bank's Joypurhat Area Manager Golam Zakaria was present as the chief guest at the programme,

Amadee Branch Manager of the bank Akhtar Hossain, Asghar Ali, Amirul Islam, Nurzzaman, and Shashim Reza, among others, were also present at that time.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Blankets were distributed among 7,000 poor and helpless people in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The programme was held at Boga Bandar to remember memories of late Bir Uttam Shamsul Alam Talukder under initiative of his family members.

AVR Bangladesh Group Chairman Hasib Alam Talukder inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.

He ensured in his speech that every poor people of the upazila parishad will get their warm clothes gradually.

RAJSHAHI: About 1,500 distressed and other marginalised people were given blankets for mitigating their sufferings caused by the sweeping cold weather in the city at present.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) and Awami League Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed the warm clothes on Rajshahi Collegiate School premises in the city on Sunday.

Jibon Tari Somaj Kollyan Sangstha, a non-government development organization, donated the blankets as humanitarian support to the poor and underprivileged people.

On the occasion, 20 students coming from marginalised families were given education scholarships.

Speaking on the occasion, RCC Mayor Liton expressed gratitude to the organization for the humanitarian assistance and hoped that their effort will continue in the days to come.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for the development of the public in general, particularly the helpless and poor ones.

Liton urged the cross-section of people, including corporate bodies and volunteer organizations, to extend their helping hands to lessen the sufferings of the cold-hit people.

















