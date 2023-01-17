Two men murdered in Dinajpur, Patuakhali

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Patuakhali, on Saturday.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A man, who was injured in an attack carried out by his rivals over land dispute in Parbatipur Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahjahan Ali, 32, son of A Hamid, a resident of Namapara Moholla under Parbatipur Municipality.

Police and local sources said Shahjahan's family had a long standing dispute with one Kibria, 45, of the area over the ownership of a piece of land. As a sequel to it, Kibria had an altercation with the deceased's family at around 8:45am. At one stage of the altercation, Kibria along with his people attacked on Shahjahan, leaving him critically injured.

Three other persons were also injured as they came forward to save Shahjahan at that time.

The injured persons are: The deceased's brother Shah Alam, 35, and cousins Rabiul Islam, 30, and Meherab Ali, 35.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted the four to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Later on, Shahjahan succumbed to his injuries there at around 8pm while undergoing treatment.

PATUAKHALI: A supervisor of MV Sundarban-14 Launch was died after quarrel with his colleagues at Patuakhali Terminal on Saturday evening.

Deceased Razzak, 55, was a supervisor of MV Sundarban-14 Launch and a resident of Sobujbag area under Patuakhali Municipality.

Police detained launch supervisor Md Yunus, 60 and clerk Mashiur, 26, allegedly for their involvement in the killing.

According to locals, Razzak and Mashiur had an altercation over their internal matter. At one stage of the altercation, Mashiur along with Yunus attacked on Razzak, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Razzak dead.















