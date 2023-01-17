5 model mosques opened in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Jan 16: Local Law Maker Engineer Mozaffar Hossain on Monday said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had set up the Islamic Foundation to flourish Islamic culture in the country.

Following his footstep, his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set up model mosques which will be the hub of practising Islamic knowledge, he added.

He came up with that remark at the opening of Jamalpur Model Mosque in the town. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually opened five model mosques and Islamic Cultural Centre.

Chaired by DC Shrabosti Roy the inaugural function was addressed, among others, by Jamalpur Zilla Parishad Chairman Advocate Mohammad Baki Billah, Deputy Director of Islamic Foundation Md Abdur Razzak.















