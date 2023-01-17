

Selling soil hampers crop output at Madhupur

But a class of soil traders is desperate to make arable land uncultivable by selling surface soil. They are flouting the government's announcement about keeping no inch of land unfarmed.

According to local sources, soil traders are cutting the surface fertile soil of hundreds of acres of land in the upazila, leaving these abandoned. The crop production is hampered.

Conscious people said, about two dozen brick kilns have been built illegally in the upazila. The fertile soil of agricultural land is good for making bricks. So the brick kiln owners and brokers are trapping farmers and buying fertile soil of their lands at low price.

Due to deep cutting of soil, crops are not growing like before in these dug lands.

According to sources, if the soil is not taken from the cultivated agricultural land, food sustainability will appear in the upazila.

Soil Trader Hanif Akand of Islampur Dakshinpara Village under Jadunathupur Union, said, "I am buying 1,000 cubic feet of soil from farmers at Tk 3,000 and selling it at Tk 12,000 to Jamuna Brick Kiln."

Many local union members including Babu and Jalal are engaged in soil trading, he added.

He further said, "Our soil cutting is going on at four points."

When asked if there is any problem in the supply of soil, he said, soil traders and activists are engaged in the soil trading. There is no problem in cutting soil, he maintained.

On condition of anonymity, two brokers said, the soil trading is a fraud trading.

'First, a farmer is trapped and soil is bought from his land. When that land becomes low, then the farmer of adjacent land also becomes compelled to sell soil of his land," they added.

A resent visit found upper parts of agricultural lands being cut from 2 to 3 feet deep with excavators in almost all areas of the upazila including Ukhariabari-Mominpur, Islampur Dakshinpara, Khaspara, Singhata Beel, Beel Dublai, Kakniata, and Chuniyabari Brijpar areas.

A road has been built for vehicle traffic through the middle of the land.

Six wheeler tractors and drum trucks are carrying excavated soil.

The soil trading cycle is spreading soil in different upazilas at night. Soil per tractor is selling at Tk 1,000 while drum truck soil at about Tk 10,000 and 10-wheel tractor at about Tk 12,000.

The cut soil is used in construction of houses and buildings.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Masudur Rahman said, farmers are being made aware about stopping sale of top soil.

'The life force of the agricultural land is the fertile soil, on top of which is organic manure. If this organic fertilizer is sold, the crop will not grow as before. Applying fertilizer does not work," he added.

Farmers are now cultivating three crops on two crop lands under efforts by the Agriculture Minister.

When asked if there is any administrative measure taken to stop the sale of agricultural land, Upazila Executive Officer Aslam Hossain said, the matter is under consideration, and urgent action will be taken.















