Minor drowns at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Jan 16: A minor child drowned in a pond in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rafia, 5, daughter of Md Rejaul Karim, a resident of Bilbilas Village under Bauphal Sadar Union in the upazila.

According to family members of the deceased, the child went out of her house to play, but did not return after long time. Later on, the family members started searching the girl and found her in a pond.

They, later, took her to Bauphal Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Bauphal Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Jahidul Islam confirmed the matter.















