Woman, two houses burnt in Chattogram, Sirajganj

An elderly woman was burnt to death and two houses were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Sirajganj, in two days.

CHATTOGRAM: Two dwelling houses were gutted by fire in East Barkhain area of Anwara Upazila in the district early Saturday.

The fire originated from an electric short circuit at around 4:30am in the house of Md Jahangir, and it soon spread to the another house of Azim in Bhora Pukurpar area of East Barkhain in the upazila, said Bellal Hossain, in-charge of Anwara Fire Service and Civil Defence Station.

On information, the fire service personnel rushed to the scene and controlled the blaze with help of locals.

Valuables worth about Tk 20 lakh were gutted by the fire, claimed the affected house owners.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly woman, who suffered burn injuries while she was trying to stay warm by igniting coal fires, died at Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Johura Begum, 72, a resident of Diardhangara Moholla under Sirajganj Municipality.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station Rejaul Islam said the woman sustained burn injuries on January 9 last while she was igniting coal fires in a pot.

She was then rescued by the family members and admitted to the hospital.

Later on, Johura Begum succumbed to her injuries there on Friday afternoon, the SI added.













