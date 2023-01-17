14 killed, 21 injured in road mishaps

A total of 14 people including three women and two minor children have been killed and at least 21 others injured in separate road accidents in 11 districts- Gopalganj, Cox's Bazar, Satkhira, Jhenidah, Natore, Moulvibazar, Dinajpur, Joypurhat, Bhola, Barishal and Rangamati, in five days.

GOPALGANJ: A housewife was killed as her scarf entangled with a wheels of an easy-bike in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rabeya Begum, 32, wife of Moazzem Sheikh, a resident of Dakshinpar Village in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Rabeya's scarf got entangled with a wheel of an easy-bike when she was returning home after shopping in the afternoon, which left her critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took her to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotalipara Police Station (PS) Md Zillur Rahman confirmed the incident.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: An elderly man, who was injured in a road accident in Pekua Upazila of the district on January 7, succumbed to his injuries at National Hospital in Chattogram on Sunday morning.

Deceased Shaker Ullah, 67, was a resident of Napitkhali Village under Toytong Union in the upazila.

According to local and the deceased's family sources, Shaker Ullah was hit by an auto-rickshaw in Hajibazar area on January 7 last when he was crossing a road, which left him critically injured.

Later on, the deceased's family members took him to National Hospital in Chattogram, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment.

Hajibazar Trader Association Chairman Shahadat Hossain confirmed the matter.

SATKHIRA: Two men have been killed in separate road accidents in Shyamnagar and Sadar upazilas of the district on Saturday.

An elderly man was killed after being hit by a motorcycle at Noabeki crossing under Shyamnagar Upazila in the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Munsur Sana, 65, a resident of Atulia Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, a motorcycle hit Munsur from behind when he was returning home from his shop in the evening, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Shyamnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on duty-doctor declared Munsur Sana dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have seized the motorcycle but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Shyamnagar PS OC Md Nurul Islam Badol confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, a young man was killed after being hit by a truck at Lake View crossing in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah Sheikh, 23, son of Riaz Uddin Sheikh, a resident of Mobarakpur Village under Tala Upazila in the district.

According to police and local sources, a truck coming from the opposite side hit Abdullah's bike when he was going to Debhatar Bohera area in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck.

Satkhira Sadar Abu Jehad Fakhrul Alam Khan confirmed the incident.

JHENIDAH: Three motorcycle riders have been killed in two separate road accidents in the district on Saturday.

The incidents took place in Koyargachhi area under Sadar Upazila and Murotala area of Shailkupa Upazila.

The deceased have been identified as Shakil Hossain, 22, son of Rabiul Islam Monir, Rakib Hossain Rocky, 21, son of Mitul Hossain and Tushar Biswas, 35.

Shakil and Rocky, residents of Monoharpur Village in Kaliganj Upazila of the district, were heading to Jhenidah Sadar riding by a motorcycle at around 8am when a brick-laden truck coming from the opposite direction crushed their motorcycle in Chalabhora area on the Jhenaidah-Jashore highway. The two youths died on the spot, according to Barabazar Highway PS In-Charge Manzurul Alam.

On the other hand, Tushar Biswas was injured after his motorcycle collided head-on with a bus of 'Golden Line Paribahan' in Murotala area at around 10am, said Shailkupa PS In-Charge Md Aminul Islam.

The injured was rescued and rushed to a Shailkupa Upazila Health Complex, where an on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The deceased was the son of Sohrab Ali of Sheikhpara Padamadi Village under the upazila.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, the police official added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Parul Begum, 40, wife of Md Abdullah, a resident of Kachhutia Village under Joari Union in the upazila.

The injured persons are: Ayesha Khatun, 5, daughter of the deceased, Parul's sister Nasima Begum, 35, Nasima's daughter Kohinur Khatun, 9, Lipi Begum, 40, and auto-van driver Abdul Hannan, 40.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Monirul Islam said Parul Begum along with her four family members was going to see her newborn grandchild in Hatiandah of Singra Upazila in the district in the morning riding by an auto-van. On the way, an oil tanker hit the auto-van in Ahmedpur Bridge area on the Natore-Dhaka highway at around 11am, which left Parul Begum dead on the spot and five others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were rescued and taken to a local hospital, the UP member added.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer oil tanker.

Jhalmalia Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Abdul Latif Mohammad Masud confirmed the incident.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A minor child was killed and seven others were injured in a road accident in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sayeed, 10, a resident of Hasanpur area in the upazila.

The injured persons are: the deceased's mother Asma Begum, 42, Hazi Najib Ali, 62, Shamsul Islam, 45, Jonny Akhter, 30, Md Mamun Ali, 10, Sabuj, 24, and Abjal Khan, 40. They are residents of different areas in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a microbus collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in Purshai area on the Kulaura-Rabirbazar road at around 4pm, which left eight people seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sayeed dead.

The injured were shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College College Hospital in critical condition.

However, the law enforcers could not be able to seize the killer microbus as its driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle.

Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A teenage boy was killed and three others were injured as two trucks collided head-on in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district at dawn on Thursday.

The accident took place in Uchit Mor area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway under Punatti Union of the upazila at around 5am.

The deceased was identified as Md Russell, 18, son of Kamrul Hasan, a resident of Mohadevpur Upazila in Naogaon District. He was the helper of a truck.

Police and local sources said two trucks collided head-on in Uchit Mor area on the highway at dawn due to dense fog, which left Russell dead on the spot and three others from both the vehicles injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were rescued and taken to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers have seized both the truck and necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

JOYPURHAT: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 30, son of Abdul Karim, a resident of Palpara Village under Hakimpur Upazila in Dinajpur District. He worked at Arnu Jute Mill at Hili.

The injured person is Suhel Rana, 28.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Sirajul Islam said Saiful Islam and Suhel Rana were going to Joypurhat Town at noon riding by a motorcycle to buy some essentials. On the way, a truck hit their motorcycle in Gatanshahar area on the Joypurhat-Panchbibi road at around 3:30pm, which left the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Saiful dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this regard, the OC added.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A minor child was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 5, son of Aiyub Ali, a resident of Ward No. 8 under Char Fasson Municipality in the district.

The injured persons are: The deceased's father Aiyub Ali, Ranjana, Nahar and Rizia.

Local sources said Aiyub Ali along with his family members was going to see his sick father at Char Fasson from the house at noon riding by an auto-rickshaw. On the way, the auto-rickshaw met an accident in Kaiuddin Mor area, which Mehedi Hasan and the four others injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mehedi Hasan dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, said police.

Char Fasson PS OC Md Morad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

BARISHAL: A woman was killed in a road accident in Kawnia PS area in the city on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Monwara Begum, 50, wife of Zakir Hossain, a resident of Uttar Amanatganj Shikder Para area under Kawnia PS in the city.

Police and local sources said a sand-laden track hit Monwara Begum in front of her house in Uttar Amanatganj Shikder Para area at around 11:30 am while she was crossing the road, which left the woman seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured person and rushed her to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the woman succumbed to her injuries.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

However, the agitated locals seized the killer track and caught its driver from the scene.

The truck driver was, later, handed over to police.

The arrested person is Nisat Raihan Hira.

However, the arrested person was produced before the court, said Kawnia PS OC Abdur Rahman Mukul.

The OC further said filing of a case with the PS is underway and necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

RANGAMATI: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as B Chakma, 42, son of Lalita Mohan Chakma, a resident of Machalang Ekuijjachhari area under Baghaicchari Upazila of Rangamati District.

Another person was also injured in the accident.

The injured person is Sumati Ranjan Chakma, 45.

Police and local sources said a drum truck coming from the opposite direction hit a motorcycle carrying B Chakma and Sumati Ranjan Chakma in Ekuijjachhari area on the Sajek-Machalang road in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district at around 9 pm, which left the duo seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured persons and immediately took them to nearby Dighinala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted the duo to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of their condition.

Later on, B Chakma succumbed to his injuries at Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital at night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sajek PS OC Nurul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.















