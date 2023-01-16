Video
Hajj package to be announced later this month: Minister

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Staff Correspondent

The Hajj package for the Bangladeshi pilgrims intending to perform Hajj this year would be announced between January 25 and 30, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan told reporters on Sunday.
The authorities are holding meetings with the stakeholders to finalise the Hajj package.
The minister also briefed reporters about the Hajj agreement Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia signed recently.
The minister said that before finalising the Hajj package, a meeting will be held with Biman Bangladesh Airlines to fix the air fares for the pilgrims.
"We will continue our negotiations with the Saudi service providing companies with whom we have signed agreement to reduce the service charges. even if they reduce the charges by at least five per cent it would be a positive     
development. We expect to  finalise the Hajj package by January 20 or  22," he added.
After completing the negotiation with the Saudi companies and Biman Bangladesh Airlines, we would be able to announce the new Hajj package for this year, he hoped.
He also added that this year's package would be similar to the package of last year. "If it's needed, the package fees can be increased a bit considering the value of Saudi Riyal.
On January 9, State Minister for Hajj Faridul Haque Khan and Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfig Al-Rabiah signed the Hajj agreement.
A three member Bangladesh delegation led by the State Minister visited Saudi Arabia  from January 7 to 15 to sign the agreement..
According to conditions of the agreement, there will be no age bar for the Bangladeshi pilgrims. The pilgrims of above 65 years old would also be allowed to perform Hajj in the Hajj season this year.
The Saudi government also restored the quota of 1,27,198 pilgrims for Bangladesh like in normal years.
During the pandemic, Saudi authorities reduced the quota.
This year Hajj would be held in the last week of June.
The Saudi government usually allocates quota of pilgrim basis on the population of the pilgrim sending countries.
Before the Covid-19 period, Bangladesh was allocating a quota of 1,27,198 pilgrims. Of those, 10,000 to 15,000 were sending under public management while the rests under private arrangement.
In 2020, the Saudi government increased the quota for Bangladesh. Increasing the quota by 10,000 more, Bangladesh was allocated a quota of 1,37,198 in that year. However, no pilgrims could be sent that year due to the restriction imposed for the Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2022, Bangladesh was allotted a quota of 60,000 pilgrims after relaxing the restrictions.
During negotiations, Bangladesh requested Saudi Arabia to withdraw the bar on pilgrims above 65 years' in age from performing Hajj
Under the 'Route to Makkah Initiative' of the Saudi government, all kinds of immigration procedures for the Bangladeshi pilgrims including luggage checking would be completed in Dhaka. The two countries have already signed an agreement in this regard.


