Writ challenges validity of motorbike ban on Padma Bridge

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday rejected the writ petition challenging the validity of the government's decision to ban the movement of motorbikes on the Padma Bridge.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Khasruz-zaman and Justice Md

Iqbal Kabir rejected the petition after hearing on the petition.
Advocate Yarul Islam appeared for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Bipul Baghmar represented the state.
Earlier, on Thursday the petition was filed with the HC challenging the validity of the government's decision to ban the movement of motorbikes on the Padma Bridge.
Besides, the petition also sought direction of the concerned authorities to allow people to operate motorcycles on the bridge.
Bangladesh Republican Party president KM Abu Hanif Hridoy submitted the petition as a public interest litigation seeking its directive over the matter.
Secretary of the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry, Bangladesh Bridge Authority and the related parties have been made respondents in the writ petition
Padma Bridge, the country's largest bridge, was inaugurated on June 25 last year and it was opened for traffic the next day.
However, a number of bike accidents and casualties were reported on the first day.
On June 27, the government banned the movement of motorcycles on the Padma Bridge through an official notice until further orders.


