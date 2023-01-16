Video
BD hopes IMF to approve $4.5b loan on Jan 31

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Monsio Sayeh now on a visit to Dhaka sat with Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder on Sunday to discuss the agency's loan position to Bangladesh.  
Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque expressed the hope that the proposed $ 4.5 billion loan sought by Bangladesh will be finalised at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board meeting on January 31.
In the meeting with the governor, the IMF wanted to know about the strategy of Bangladesh government to deal with the global and internal economic crisis impacting the country. A five-member delegation of the IMF was present in the meeting.
On Bangladesh side, in addition to the governor, several top officials of various departments of the central bank were present in the   
meeting.
According to a source in the meeting, Bangladesh Bank informed the IMF delegation about the existing challenges, including inflation in the country, volatility in the foreign exchange market, and liquidity crisis in the banking sector.
Mesbaul Haque said the IMF delegation appreciated various initiatives taken by Bangladesh government for recovery of the economy after the coronavirus epidemic.
In the meeting, the IMF assured the governor about financing of economic measures to increase the capacity of the central bank and financial sector.
Majbaul Haque said plans taken by Bangladesh Bank and the government to deal with various crises were discussed. Bangladesh's initiative to combat climate change also came up in the discussion.
The spokesperson said there was no discussion in the meeting with IMF on credit and financial sector reforms, "There will be no problem in getting the IMF loans; Bangladesh will get the loan according to rules, he said.
According to sources, the first installment of the $4.5 billion loan will be released in February. The entire loan amount will be paid to Bangladesh in 7 installments till 2026.
When asked whether IMF had any specific question, Majbaul Haque said, "They wanted to know the economic challenges that we have to deal." We presented those challenges to them.
We told them how we paid wages to garment factory workers during the corona virus, what steps we have taken; we presented the measures in front of them.
The IMF lauded Bangladesh for its proactive economic management amid coronavirus pandemic.
The IMF team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a five-day visit.
Mezbaul Haque said the meeting also discussed several issues including climate financing from the IMF. The issues of capacity building faced by the government and the Bangladesh Bank were also discussed, he added.










