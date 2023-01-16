It doesn't make someone criminal if named on the list: Home boss

Authorities are scrutinizing a list of Yaba traders in the country, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Sunday. "However, it does not mean someone is a criminal if their name is found on the list," he told reporters after a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs in Cox's Bazar. The Minister said authorities will only take steps after verifying the list.

The Home Minister has



warned of stern action against those who are involved in criminal activities - like theft, robbery, murder, forced disappearance, kidnapping for ransom etc - in Rohingya camps.

"All kinds of crimes rooted in Rohingya refugee camps will be controlled strictly," he said on Sunday during the 26th meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs' Standing Committee in Cox's Bazar.

Responding to a question during the meeting, the Minister said, "The list of drugs or information in this regard has been made available to the Ministry in various ways. Therefore, these data are being verified as just being on the list does not prove anyone to be a criminal."

"The committee is concerned about the overall Rohingya crisis. Around 12 lakh Rohingyas are already living in Bangladesh and their rising population is adding to our worry. However, diplomatic and international efforts are underway to expedite the process of Rohingya repatriation," Benazir Ahmed, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Home Affairs Ministry, told media after the meeting.

In response to a question about the recent abduction cases in Rohingya camps, the Home Minister said the government is aware of the matter. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan went to Cox's Bazar on Friday.

