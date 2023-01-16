Sleuths prepare list of 225 Yaba dealers, Hundi trader

Several government intelligence agencies have jointly prepared a new list of 225 people as being Yaba godfathers and hundi traders.

In the new list 11 members of Awami League, 48 of BNP, 1 of Jamaat, 4 Councillors of Cox's Bazar Municipality have been named as drug dealers, who have recently launched credit sales of the pink contraband pills, and involved in Hundi business.

"A dozen Yaba dealers in Myanmar send Yaba shipments to Bangladesh on receiving orders from these godfathers," said a high official of the district police. Police have come to know about 200 such 'newcomers' in the business after interrogating the 63 listed Yaba godfathers and dealers.

The list includes poor day labourers as well as big traffickers leading them. After

reviewing the list, it was found that Nuru of Shahanbari in South Rumaliachira of Cox's Bazar is ranked number one in the list. Nuru's house is behind the police outpost there.

Nuru has multiple trawlers. He brings Yaba pills from Myanmar in these trawlers. His main selling point is Cumilla.

From there, the drug moves to other parts of the country. And he brought Phensedyl from Cumilla and sold it in Cox's Bazar. He has several criminal cases against him. He is not affiliated with any political party.

Mohammad Ali lives in Ali Mansion on Cox's Bazar Sadar Thana Road. His name is number two in the list. He is associated with Awami League politics. Once poor, now a millionaire. The detectives did not find any case against him in the police station. Muhammad Ali is said to be one of the Yaba godfathers of Cox's Bazar.

Shafiullah Shafi lives next to Cox's Bazar Sadar Food Warehouse. Permanent Address: District Maheshkhali. Shafiullah is the news editor of local daily Inani newspaper. His name is number three in this list. One of the godfathers of Yaba of Cox's Bazar has been mentioned in the intelligence report as the right hand of Muhammad Ali. The report also said that Shafi bought Yaba at a low price and sold it in different parts of the country from the consignments of Yaba seized by the police in Cox's Bazar. The detectives did not get information about the case against him.

Mizan Yaba, a resident of Ali Shahanbari in South Rumalia, is number four on the list of traffickers. Mizan was once the general secretary of the district students of the ruling party. There are multiple cases against Mizan. He has several trawlers, through which he brings Yaba by sea from Myanmar. Mizan is brother of Yaba smuggler Nuru.

Omar Farooq Sohag, who is associated with Chhatra League politics, is in the number five listed Yaba trafficker. Detectives have received information about multiple cases against this resident of Cox's Bazar Sadar. According to the report, Sohag has a MM 9 model pistol.'

Public representatives also have their names in the list: Akhter Kamal, councillor of Ward No. 1 of Cox's Bazar Municipality. The report mentions him as the leader of BNP. He is associated with BNP politics.

Jamshed Ali, the former leader of the Chhatra Dal and now the president of the District Farmers' Party, is also included in this list. Jamshed Ali is currently councillor of Ward No. 7 of Cox's Bazar Municipality. However, the detectives did not get any information about drug-related cases in the name of these two BNP leaders and public representatives.

Councillor Mizanur Rahman of Ward No. 2 of Cox's Bazar Municipality is associated with Awami League politics. Sahab Uddin Sikder is the councillor of Ward No. 5 of Cox's Bazar Municipality, he is also associated with Awami League politics. Both of their names are on the list of Yaba traffickers. The detectives did not get any information about the drug case against them.

Cox's Bazar's Konakhali Union Awami League President and Union Chairman Didarul Haque Shikder's name is also in the Yaba trafficking list. There is no drug case against him.

Abdullah, son of Abu Syed member of Godarbil, Teknaf Sadar, Cox's Bazar, is only 32 years old. Among them, hundreds of crores of taka have been owned by smuggling Yaba from Myanmar. He is still called the great godfather of Yaba. He has no drug case for unknown reasons. There is a hotel called 'Abdullah Cottage' in Teknaf.

In that list and all the lists made before it, Abdur Rahman Badi, the then Member of Parliament and Awami League leader of Cox's Bazar-4 Constituency, was mentioned as the number one Yaba godfather in the country.

No name of police in the list: In the last list of the Ministry of Home Affairs, there were 15 policemen's name, not even a single policeman is named in the list made at the field level this time. Four were named Police Detectives (DBs), all of whom were Assistant Police Inspectors. There is no DB member's name in this year's list.

Teknaf and Ukhyia Police Stations have about 37 points, the main route of the drug Yaba is from Myanmar. In the earlier intelligence report, there were names of five officials including the officer-in-charge of Teknaf police station. The names of five officers were in that list, including the officer-in-charge of Ukhyia police station. Apart from this, the name of the in-charge of Hwangkong police outpost was there. The names of four DB police officers were in the list made at that time.

Of course, none of them are in Cox's Bazar anymore, the government has also given departmental punishment against many of them. However, this year's list made at the field level does not include the name of any member of the law enforcement forces.

























