Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:48 AM
First Phase of Bishwa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat 

Second phase to start on Jan 20

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of the Muslims, concluded on Sunday as thousands of devotees prayed for peace, progress and welfare of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah.
The congregation ended with the 23 minutes long Akheri Munajat beginning around 9:57am at the Ijtema venue in Tongi of Gazipur district. Mawlana Hafez Zubair, a leader of the conflicting two groups of Tabligh Jamaat, conducted the Akheri Munajat.
The devoted pilgrims from different countries and parts of the country kept coming to participate in the Munajat from early morning. The Ijtema ground filled to the brim before it at around 8:00am on the day.
Several lakhs of people

were also seen to gather on the Kamarpara road and Dhaka-Mymensingh highway as the ground was filled to its capacity.
Local factories, offices, schools and other business institutions were closed for a smooth traffic operation.
Workers of different local factories, students and a large number of women devotees, as well, participated in the Munajat that was conducted in Arabic, Urdu and Bangla languages.
Millions of people from home and abroad also joined and raised their hands together for praying to Allah as the Munajat was broadcast live on mobile phones and satellite televisions. The worshipers expressed their desire for self-purification and forgiveness, in this particularly significant Munajat.
As soon as the prayers ended, the pilgrims and devotees started to rush their destination which caused long congestion and traffic on Kamarpara road of Tongi, Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, Ahsan Ullah Master Flyover on Tongi-Kaliganj road and surrounding roads and highways.
The law enforcement officers soon defused the congestion by helping operate the vehicles in an orderly measure.
The second phase of Biswa Ijtema will begin on Friday next (January 20) with a break of four days. It will end on January 22 with the Akheri Munajat. The followers of another Tabligh Jamaat group led by Maulana Wasiful Islam, who is known as Maulana Saad, will join the second phase of the Ijtema.
The followers of Maulana Zubair will hand over the ground to local administration on Monday. The followers of Maulana Saad will take over the charge of the ground from the administration on Tuesday.


