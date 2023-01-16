Kh Mosharraf replaced as Chair of JS body

After losing the post of Awami League's advisory council member, Engineer Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain was also dropped from the post of the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives. Ruling party lawmaker Nurul Islam Nahid has been made the Chairman of the committee. The Standing Committee was reconstituted in the National Parliament on Sunday.

At the same time, former Food Minister Kamrul Islam has been made the Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Agriculture Ministry as Matia Chowdhury, the Chairman of the parliamentary committee related to the ministry of agriculture, has become the parliamentary deputy leader.

Chief Whip Noor-e Alam Chowdhury proposed it on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the National Parliament and it was passed by voice vote.

