BB unveils cautious monetary policy to tame inflation

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday unveiled cautious and accommodative monetary policy for the second half of the current fiscal to tame inflation.

BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder unveiled the half yearly monetary policy.

Under the monetary policy for January-June, BB has raised repo policy rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent from 5.75 per cent as a result commercial banks have to pay 6 per cent interest on money to be borrowed from the central bank by depositing their bonds and other securities.

This is for the fourth consecutive time that the BB took the measure as inflation remains high after surging to 9.5 per cent in September 2022, though the inflation target was reset at 7.5 per cent for the current fiscal, from the earlier target of 5.6 per cent set in June 2022.

Reverse repo rate was also increased by 25 basis points to 4.25 per cent that the commercial banks can borrow money from the central bank paying 4.25 per cent interest by depositing treasury bonds on condition that the BB will buy them back after a certain time.

Among others the broad money growth ceiling, the intermediate target was set at 11.5 per cent, consistent with the real GDP growth target and CPI based average inflation ceiling.

On the other hand public sector credit growth ceiling has been set at 37.7 per cent from the previous ceiling of 36 per cent, while private sector credit growth target remains unchanged at 14.1 per cent.

Based on both public and private sector credit growth the overall domestic credit growth is set at 18.5 per cent for the second half of the current fiscal.

Due to deficit Balance of Payment (BoP) the target of net foreign assets of the banking system for the current fiscal has been set in the negative territory by 11.9 per cent.

The BB said it would pursue a cautious accommodative policy stance in the second half of the current fiscal to contain inflationary and exchange rate pressures.

Lending rate cap has also



been relaxed for consumer loans, allowing the banks to increase interests at the consumer level by 3 to 12 per cent from earlier 9 per cent.

The BB has also removed the deposit floor rate for what said "considering the current market conditions."

The BB termed the country's near-term economic outlook as quite stable, that critically depends on three external issues including the length and intensity of the Russia-Ukraine war, the spree of interest hikes by the Fed, and the re-emergence of the Covid-19 with severity in China.

The improvement of these challenges will expedite Bangladesh's future economic gains, hopes theBB.

However, in case of any adverse consequences of the above external issues, the Bangladesh economy has enough resilience to remain insulated in its current condition, said the BB.

Regarding exchange rates the BB says it intends to make the exchange rate more market-oriented so that the current multiple exchange rates will converge in a unified exchanged rate with 2 per cent variations by the end of the current fiscal.

BB said to reduce the existing high non performing loan ratio, it has strengthened the monitoring system not only on the banks but also on big borrowers.















