Karnaphuli tunnel cost to escalate, completion time to get extension

The Bridges Division has again proposed to enhance the cost and extend the time frame for completing the Karnaphuli Tunnel construction.

The tunnel was scheduled to be completed in June 2020, and the time frame was extended to last December.

The cost of the project has been enhanced to Tk 10,689.71 crore from Tk 8,446.63 crore.

The extended schedule and the enhanced cost was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council

(ECNEC) on Tuesday.

Project Director Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said, "The cost of the project increased by three per cent mainly due rising value of dollar."

He said that when implementation of the project began in 2015, the value of one dollar was Tk 82.70.

within one year, the value of one dollar roe to Tk 105.

"Most of the expenditures on the project including foreign manpower and import of materials is done in dollar. So if the value of the dollar increases, the cost of the project will also increase. As a result, the cost of this project is increasing," he said.

According to sources, the cost of the main tunnel construction was estimated at Tk 8,446.63 crore.

They said, it became necessary to enhance the cost of the project due to the variations in value of dollar, the reduction or increase in the size of the project the cost of some parts and the renewal of the depreciation agreement with China Exim Bank, the lender.

According to the project's amended proposal, Chittagong city is divided into two parts by the Karnaphuli River.

















