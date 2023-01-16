Video
RAB shows ability to function respecting HR: Lu

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu said on Sunday that the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has shown that it (RAB) is able to carry out important counterterrorism and law enforcement functions while respecting human rights.
 "This is amazing work. It shows the RAB is able to carry out important counterterrorism and law enforcement functions while respecting human rights," he said referring to the Human Rights Watch's recent statement that recognised incredible success in reducing extra judicial killing.
Lu arrived here last evening on a two-day visit to strengthen bilateral relationship and expand economic

engagement between Dhaka and Washington.
Donald Lu made the remarks at a joint press briefing along with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen following separate meetings with the Bangladesh foreign minister and foreign secretary at the ministry.
The visiting US Assistant Secretary of State said Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has made "tremendous" progress showing that it is able to carry out its function respecting human rights.
"We had quite a good discussion about the Rab. We (also) recognised tremendous progress in the area," Lu said.
In December 2021, The US state Department imposed a sanction on RAB and some of its top former and current officials alleging violation of human rights.
"We had very honest and open discussions with the Bangladesh foreign minister and secretary. We have expressed our commitment to democracy and human rights," Lu added.
Donald Lu categorically said that the US would speak when it sees problems and offer suggestions. "We will stand up for freedom of speech, freedom of expression," he added.
Replying to a question on GSP facility and other US investment in Bangladesh, Lu said Bangladesh should reform labour rights laws to avail GSP and Development Finance Cooperation (DFC) funds.
Regarding the labour rights issue, he said this is an important issue for Bangladesh, for trade relationships.
"I had the honour of sitting down this morning with Salman F Raman to talk about the way forward, so that we can cooperate on improvement of labour rights in this country. I'm very confident we're going to make progress this year," he said.


