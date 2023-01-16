

BD, US resolve to utilise all avenues to elevate mutual relations: FS

"The US and Bangladesh relationship is multi-faceted and multi-dimensional based on solid foundations," the Foreign Secretary said at a joint press briefing, the US envoy Peter Haas was also present during the briefing.

Participatory election,



overall election process and Chittagong Hill Tracts issues were briefly discussed at a meeting over lunch with US Assistant Secretary of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu held at Foreign Service Academy on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said that during the poll discussion, Bangladesh told the US side that the government is committed to holding free and fair polls.

"We also told him that we are ready to take constructive suggestions and we will rectify if we find weaknesses in any issue".

He also informed me that withdrawing sanctions against RAB is a lengthy process.

Masud Bin Momen said Donald Lu had a number of useful meetings. I also had a very frank and open discussion with him on all issues of mutual interest from trade to investment, labour rights, sanctions, human rights, democracy to development, as well as our views on the Indo Pacific, however, both sides reached a consensus that the US and Bangladesh will remain engaged to take forward our discussions on all these issues with time bound concrete goals.

'Yes, Lu said that Bangladesh could avail of several billion dollar funds of the DFC by following specific criteria like improving labour rights, the Minister told reporters after he met with the US Assistant Secretary.

In response, we told him that we had devised a roadmap for labour sector reform and we are committed to improving labour rights conditions, the Minister said, adding that this will also help regain the US GSP facility.

When asked whether he had made any suggestions during the meeting, the US Assistant Secretary said, "We're Americans. We have lots of suggestions. One of the things that we were very proud of is our dialogue on labour rights issues, such an important issue for Bangladeshi people for our trade relationship."

He said that in his meetings with Bangladeshi officials, he discussed the way forward that the US can cooperate to improve labour rights in this country.

"I am confident we're going to make progress this year."

Meanwhile, Awami League International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed, Prof Imtiaz Ahmed, Dr Lailufar Yasmin, Dr Delwar Hossain and Chief Executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) Syeda Rizwana Hasan, among others, met with the US Assistant Secretary.

"They (US side) said we don't speak on behalf of any political party; we talk about certain processes and the rights of the people," said Syeda Rizwana while talking to reporters after the meeting.

She said only participation of the BNP and other parties and the election process were discussed and there was no further discussion on any other aspects of the election scenario in Bangladesh.

She mentioned that no BNP leader was present at the meeting.

According to a meeting source, two of the participants expressed optimism about the BNP's participation in the next election.

"There was no conclusive discussion about human rights issues, but the Chittagong Hill Tracts issue was discussed during the meeting," said Syeda Rizwana in response to another question.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen hosted the lunch in honour of Donald Lu and his delegation members.

In the evening, the US top official met with the Law Minister Anisul Haque and discussed a wide range of issues including the lifting of sanctions on RAB, return of Bangabandhu's killers and law and order situation.

Donald Lu arrived here on Saturday and is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Sunday night.



















