1,500 get training on rooftop gardening in 4 cities

More than 1,500 people from four city corporations - Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) and Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) are being given trainings on rooftop gardening and extension of urban agriculture issues.

Proshika Manobik Unnayan Kendra has been providing the trainings under two projects with the financial and technical support of the Local Government Division (LGD) under the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) and Netherlands government.

Chief Executive of Proshika Md Sirajul Islam said that the initiative was taken as part of the step to extension of urban agriculture and rooftop gardening among the urban poor people, so that they can meet the demand of nutrition from their own products.

Along with the two-day training programmes, some 20 display gardens would also be established for the rooftop gardeners. The Proshika is also working prepare a guideline for the city corporations, so that the rooftop gardeners can get city tax waiver for their initiative.

Besides, the Proshika is also working to ensure e-agriculture service for the rooftop gardeners by establishing a help desk and developing apps. It's also working to ensure service to the stakeholders after conclusion of the project, he added.

Under the two projects, the family level nutrition would be ensured by growing safe vegetables and fruits and protecting environment.