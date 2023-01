Ferry services on Jamuna resumes after 11.30 hours and 9 hours on Padma

MANIKGANJ, Jan, 15: Poor visibility caused by dense fogs disrupted ferry movements for 11.30 hours on Aricha-Kazirhat and 9 hours on Paturia- Daulatdia routes earlier on Sunday, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Paturia Ghat officials said.

"Dense fog blanketed the Aricha-Kazirhat river routes on the river Jamuna, forcing us to suspend the ferry movements at 9.30 pm on Saturday. The services were resumed 11.15 hours later at 8:45 am on Sunday (Sunday)," BIWTC's deputy general manager Shah Mohammad Khaled Newaz said.The ferry movement was suspended in Paturia-Daulatdia rout on the Padma from 9.30 am to 6.30 am, DGM added. -BSS