Dense fog: 4 Int’l flights diverted, eight delayed at Dhaka airport

Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka were disrupted on Sunday due to dense fog.

Four international flights were diverted and operations of eight others were delayed due to dense fog, Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of the airport, said.

Flights of US Bangla Airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Turkish Airlines and Vistara Airlines

were diverted while flights of eight airlines-Qatar Airways, Oman Air, Emirates Airlines, Salam Air, Vistara Airlines, Air Arabia, US Bangla Airlines and Biman Bangladesh Airlines- were delayed due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. -UNB













