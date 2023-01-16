Video
DMP arrests 36 for consuming, selling drugs in city

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 36 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday.
According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis. They also detained a total of 36 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6am of January 14 to 6:00am on Sunday.
During the anti-drug drives, police seized 52.200 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 48 grams of heroin, 799 pieces of yaba tablets and 4.750 litres of locally made liquor from their    possessions, it said.    -BSS


