DMP arrests 36 for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 36 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis. They also detained a total of 36 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6am of January 14 to 6:00am on Sunday.

During the anti-drug drives, police seized 52.200 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 48 grams of heroin, 799 pieces of yaba tablets and 4.750 litres of locally made liquor from their possessions, it said. -BSS













