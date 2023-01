Mostakim arrested for protest over dialysis fee hike at CMCH gets bail

Ferry services on Jamuna resumes after 11.30 hours and 9 hours on Padma

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Print and electronic media journalists received certificates after successful completion of the Bangladesh Press Council training programme at Patuakhali on Sunday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected] [email protected] , For Online Edition: [email protected]