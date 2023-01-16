Mostakim arrested for protest over dialysis fee hike at CMCH gets bail

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 15: A Chattogram court on Sunday granted bail to Md Mostakim who was arrested during protests against the recent hike in dialysis fee at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital.

Metropolitan Magistrate Oliullah passed the order when Advocate Zia Habib filed a bail petition in the morning.

Earlier, Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation appointed a lawyer for Mostakim. Mostakim was arrested during a protest and the court granted his bail unitl submission of a chargesheet in the case, said Advocate Zia. -UNB















