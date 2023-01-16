Training for journos held in Patuakhali

Bangladesh Press Council on Sunday arranged training for print and electronic media journalists working in Patuakhali. The training was given on principles of journalism, objective news reporting and the Press Council Act 1974.

The training was held at the conference room of Rangabali Upazila Parishad. Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Md Nizamul Haque Nasim was present as chief guest while Prime Minister's former Media Advisor and The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury was present as special guest at the training.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Federal Journalist Union former President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul and Indian news agency Hindustan Samachar's Bangladesh bureau chief Kishore Sarkar were also present as special guests while Rangabali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Salek Muhid chaired the programme.

A total of 65 journalists working in several upazilas of Patuakhali district participated in the training and the chief guest distributed certificated among them after completion of the training.













