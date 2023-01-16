BD reports 12 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,368.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 2,528 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.47 percent. All of the latest cases were reported in the Dhaka division.

Another 172 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,989,577.

