4 DU students receive scholarships

Four meritorious students of the Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies of Dhaka University (DU) have been awarded "Mirza Mohammad Abdullah and Begum Badrunnesa Memorial Scholarship" for their outstanding academic performances.

The recipients of the scholarships are Dipti, Ishrat Jahan Imo, Jannatul Ferdous Jerin and Mehedi Hasan.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman distributed scholarships among the students as the chief guest at a function held on Sunday at Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium of the university.

Director of the Institute Dilara Zahid presided over the function while Vice-Chancellor of Global University Bangladesh Prof Anisuzzaman delivered a memorial lecture.













