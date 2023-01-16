

Abnormal price of winter vegetables



However, despite sufficient supplies, winter vegetables are still being sold at high prices in local kitchen markets. And it is not only the buyers who are forking out an extra buck to buy seasonal vegetables , but the sellers too are baffled for incurring extra cost for procuring them.



A kilogram of green chili is reportedly being sold between Tk 80 and Tk 100. The price increased by Tk 30-40 in the past 3 days. Cauliflower and Cabbage are still being sold at Tk 30 to Tk 40 each. Even 15 days ago, their prices were almost half.



A gourd is being sold between Tk 70 and 80. The price increased by Tk 20 - 30 in a week. Bitter gourd has reached Tk 80 per kilo again. Earlier, it was sold between Tk 50 and 60. Beans are sold for Tk 30 and 40, Radish for Tk 25 and 30, Eggplant for Tk 40, Tomato for Tk 40 - 50, Papaya for Tk 30 and Carrot Tk 50 per kilo.



Nevertheless, against the backdrop of high vegetable prices, the president of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has advised to pay attention to transportation and storage issues of products since, these two factors are behind the soaring prices of various types of vegetables in local markets. Some traders have also blamed rising fuel and transportation costs for the price rise � a fact that cannot be ignored.



The CAB president also emphasized on developing a system to preserve raw and perishable food items produced by our farmers, but unfortunately that has not happened. As an unwelcoming outcome, a section of brokers and middlemen are making the best to gobble up profit margins of our farmers and sellers.



To a greater extent, we are in full agreement with the CAB president. Besides, we believe our kitchen markets have been inflicted with an unavoidable hit from rising prices of daily essentials including edible oil, rice and lentils. Moreover, the cost of living of farmers, wholesalers and retailers has increased, and so they are now covering it by hiking vegetable prices at different stages in the supply chain.



To finish with, it is urgent to restore discipline and strengthen monitoring in the vegetable supply chain. While we acknowledge some factors behind the high price of vegetables in this winter, but it is surely possible to ensure a stable price by addressing some of the bottlenecks and missing elements in our existing supply chain mechanism. Given the erratic nature of price hike of kitchen essentials in the country, be it edible oil or vegetable, common people are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

