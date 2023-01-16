Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Stop pharmacy immorality

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Dear Sir

Pharmacies engaged in the service of people today are oppressing people regularly which are absolutely unethical. There are many things that every pharmacy manager must avoid. It is completely unethical to sell goods purchased at earlier low rates at current rates.

In this way, injustice is being done to the customers regularly. Why should products purchased at a lower price be sold at the current price? Officially, its penal code has- "Any person who sells or offers to sell any product, drug or service at a price higher than the price determined under any law or regulation, he shall be punished with imprisonment not exceeding one year, or a fine not exceeding fifty thousand taka, or both." (Consumer Rights Protection Act, 2009) Moreover, expired or short date products are being sold without the knowledge of the buyers which is completely unethical. Also, products that are not approved by the drug administration are being sold in almost every pharmacy.

 Therefore, it is very important to take effective measures by drug administration


Abdur Rashid
Pharmacist, Satkania, Chittagong


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop pharmacy immorality
Sudan should not settle for anything other than true democracy
Evaluation of teaching profession a must
Metamorphosing internet addiction to reading habit
Take initiatives to restore discipline on roads
Bangladesh-Japan relations: An upward trend towards strategic partnership?
Menace of flooding with illegal posters, banners
Power struggle in the Russian armed forces


Latest News
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
1,500 distressed people get blankets in Rajshahi
1,500 people of 4 cities are being trained on rooftop gardening
No increase in Hajj package this year, says minister
Flood responses: UN resident coordinator visits Sylhet to discuss lessons learnt
After G7 tour, Japan PM says East Asia could be next Ukraine
More classified documents found at Biden home
3-year roadmap to reduce import dependency of cooking oil: Minister
'We want fair, credible election': Momen tells Donald Lu
Indian driver held with liquor in Dinajpur
Most Read News
One shot at outside Gulshan restaurant in broad-daylight
First phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
Mirza Fakhrul admitted to Evercare Hospital
Bail of Rajbari Mahila Dal leader Smrity upheld
Plane crashes in Nepal, 16 bodies recovered
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: HC seeks probe report
Akheri Munajat today, Ijtema maidan teeming with devotees
PM urges affluent people to stand by destitute
Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft