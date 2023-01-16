Stop pharmacy immorality

Dear Sir



Pharmacies engaged in the service of people today are oppressing people regularly which are absolutely unethical. There are many things that every pharmacy manager must avoid. It is completely unethical to sell goods purchased at earlier low rates at current rates.



In this way, injustice is being done to the customers regularly. Why should products purchased at a lower price be sold at the current price? Officially, its penal code has- "Any person who sells or offers to sell any product, drug or service at a price higher than the price determined under any law or regulation, he shall be punished with imprisonment not exceeding one year, or a fine not exceeding fifty thousand taka, or both." (Consumer Rights Protection Act, 2009) Moreover, expired or short date products are being sold without the knowledge of the buyers which is completely unethical. Also, products that are not approved by the drug administration are being sold in almost every pharmacy.



Therefore, it is very important to take effective measures by drug administration





Abdur Rashid

Pharmacist, Satkania, Chittagong





