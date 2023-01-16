

Take initiatives to restore discipline on roads



On the other hand, most of the road accidents occur on the inter-district highways of the country, where the vehicles move at a very high speed. Although these roads have head-on traffic, the roads are not that wide and there are no dividers. As a result, when the vehicles move side by side, there is no safe distance between them and a head-on collision occurs. Such fear increases during overtaking. And to keep a safe distance, vehicles leave the road and come down. As a result, he lost control and fell into the ditch. There are many old and unfit cars running outside Dhaka which is one of the reasons for causing accidents. Most of the illegal drivers, unfit vehicles caught by the law enforcers on the roads are legalized in exchange for money or the cases remain on paper. Proper implementation of these rules must be ensured.



Although it is true that our country is small in size, the population is comparatively high. That's why we have to follow the rules in everything. Especially when driving on the road, you must follow the lane. Bicycles and motorcycles will run on the left. Then the rickshaw, the rickshaw cannot overtake, one behind the other. Then there will be buses, cars and ambulances. Besides, no one can cross the road without zebra crossing/foot over/under pass. Traffic police will be present at all zebra crossings. The sergeant will be on the sidewalk and monitor from a distance, and will file a case if he sees any irregularities. Papers cannot be checked by stopping the car on the road. Cars will run according to red, yellow and green lights. In this case there will be a fine - rickshaw 1000+, motorcycle 2000+, bus 5000+, car 5000+, public 1000+, it may be possible to bring some rules.



Due to irregular movement of vehicles, there is constant traffic jam on the road. It is important to get a remedy from this. According to the information, the amount of traffic that will travel through the Padma Bridge is available in a survey report of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in 2009. It is said that if the Padma Bridge is inaugurated at the beginning of 2022, about 24,000 vehicles will pass through the bridge every day that year. The number will continue to grow. And by the year 2050 this number will be about 67 thousand. Padma Bridge connects 21 districts of the country. Experts have opined that due to the increase in the traffic of such a large number of vehicles through the bridge, there is a danger of creating severe traffic jams at the entrances of the districts.



This reality has emerged in a report published in national newspaper last Friday. The report shows that after the launch of the Padma Bridge, the number of passengers along with the number of buses on the road between Barisal and the capital has increased several times compared to before. However, the bus terminal has not been developed accordingly. Buses are picking up and dropping passengers on the highway without getting space at the terminal. Chaos is created along the one kilometer long road adjacent to the terminal. And traffic jams across the city are now the daily companion of the city dwellers. Daily small and big accidents have become an additional nuisance.





Experts said that if there is no traffic jam, the communication time of Dhaka with 21 districts of southern region will be reduced by about 2-4 hours due to the movement of Padma bridge and small and medium industries will expand in those districts.



Farmers will also get fair price of produce. As a result, the production and supply of agricultural products will also increase. Apart from this, once opened for traffic, the bridge will connect the southern part of the country with the Trans-Asian Highway. As a result, Bangladesh's international communication and trade with India, Bhutan and Nepal will be easier and faster.



But due to traffic congestion, the vehicles plying through this bridge take both extra time and fuel to reach their specific destinations. It will not be possible to fully reap the benefits of the Padma Bridge if passenger or cargo vehicles move by wasting time in traffic jams and burning more fuel. Therefore, we expect that the concerned authorities will take appropriate measures to resolve the extra traffic congestion caused by the Padma Bridge in the districts or on the roads and highways. Besides, to bring control on the road, the drivers along with the pedestrians must be aware. The movement of unfit vehicles should be stopped. Pedestrian crossing should be arranged at regular intervals. Competition between buses should be reduced. Especially if exemplary punishment is ensured for drivers who are guilty of removing unfit vehicles from roads and highways, I think accidents will reduce a lot. However, the reality is that at various times the transport owners and labor syndicates have ignored various restrictions of the government and authorities. As a result, all the positive steps of the government and administration have come to a standstill. We the common people want an end to all forms of anarchy on roads and public transport. Therefore, if the administrators work impartially, I think order will return on the road.

- Md Atikur Rahman, Columnist and former head of Public Relations at BUFT























Despite so many movements and various programs to restore order on the roads, order has not returned. Although the new law has been passed, it has not been implemented. Its rules have not been made. Besides, there are no footover bridges or footpaths in many places. No sign-symbol. Although it is not very useful. Pick-up and drop-off of passengers on the road without specific stops. Overtaking competition is going on among the drivers. Violence by unlicensed drivers has not decreased. Irregularities and complaints in rent collection. How long will this scene be seen? Although some buses have e-ticket system, this requirement is not being followed. Therefore, in order to restore order on the roads, besides increasing the awareness of pedestrians and passengers, BRTA has to be more proactive. Traffic police should be more responsible. Besides, we all have to be aware of our responsibility first. 