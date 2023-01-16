Video
Home Back Page

Court asks DB to submit probe report on Fardin murder Feb 14

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday asked the Detective Branch (DB) of police to submit probe report on February 14 in the BUET student Fardin Noor Parash murder case.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shanto Islam Millick passed the order after Investigation Officer (IO) of the case Md Mojibur Rahman, also a DB Inspector, failed to submit a probe report on the scheduled day.
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) brilliant student Fardin Noor Parash's body was recovered by police on November 7 last year from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mills at Siddhirganj, three days after he went missing.
The mystery of the murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) student Fardin has not come to light even after two months. The sensational murder case became difficult for unearthing clues as the complainant, also father of the victim, Kazi Nooruddin Rana claimed his son was murdered not committed suicide and a medical board comprising three doctors of Narayanganj General Hospital opined that Fardin was murdered.
 On the other hand after over a month of investigation, the Detective Branch of police and the RAB on December 11 last year said Fardin died by suicide after jumping off a bridge into the Shitalakkhya River, where his body was found. But Fardin's father rejected the investigators' claim.
The lone accused in the sensational murder case Amatullah Bushra, the friend of victim BUET student Fardin  after languishing in jail for 59 days, was granted bail by a Dhaka court on  January 8. Bushra was sent to jail on November 16 last year after her bail plea was rejected following the completion of her five-day remand. Rampura police arrested Bushra, a friend of Fardin, from Banasree area on November 10 last year.
On the other hand a medical board comprising three doctors of Narayanganj General Hospital on November 8 opined Fardin had injury marks in his head and different parts of his body. There are also injury marks in his chest.  Fardin died three days ago and was physically tortured before his death said the medical board.
According to the case statement, Fardin's friend Bushra and an unknown accused killed him and disposed of the body in the river. Bushra and Fardin knew each for the last four years. Bushra is a first-year student of East West University.
Fardin was a 3rd year student of BUET's Civil Engineering Department and a resident of Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.


