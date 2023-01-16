3 killed in road accidents in Bhola, Moulvibazar

At least three people were killed in separate road accidents in Bhola and Moulvibazar on Sunday.

Our Bhola Correspondent reports two siblings were killed in a road accident when a truck rammed their motorcycle on the Bhola-Barishal Highway near Hawlader Bazar in Bhola on Sunday.

The deceased were Md Shaon, 26, and Md Sohel, 18. They were sons of Sharif Molla of Hasnabad village in Mehediganj of Barishal district.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station Md Shaheen Fakir said Shaon and Sohel were going to Bheduria Ferry Ghat riding a motorbike.

When they reached Bhola-Barishal Highway near Hawlader Bazar area around 3:00pm on Sunday, a speedy truck hit their motorcycle, leaving them dead on the spot.

On information police reached the place, recovered the bodies and sent those to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Our Moulvibazar Correspondent adds a young man was killed as a train ran over him at Thilagaon union under Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Abdul Wahid, 28, was son of late Dochu Miah and resident of Amanipur area in the union.

According to locals, a Sylhet-bound train Parbat Express ran over the young man when he was sitting in the rail track, leaving him dead on the spot. Sreemangal Railway Police Station officials confirmed the matter.













