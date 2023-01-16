Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No discussion on RAB reforms with US: Home Minister

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said the US side did not discuss anything on the reforms of elite force RAB; rather they described RAB's current activities "satisfactory."
"Withdrawal of sanctions is a complex process and it might take time," he said, adding that Bangladesh is on the right track to complete the process but there is no timeframe of withdrawal of the sanctions.
The Home Minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after his discussion with Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu at the Foreign Service Academy.
Earlier, Assistant Secretary Lu, in a separate briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, appreciated the "tremendous progress" made by RAB in "respecting human rights" while performing its duties.
"We had quite a good discussion about the Rab. If you have seen the statement this week by the Human Rights Watch, they recognised and we recognised tremendous progress in the area of reducing extra judicial killings by the RAB," Lu told reporters.
"This is amazing work. It shows the Rab is able to carry out its important counterterrorism and law enforcement function while respecting human rights," the US senior diplomat added.
The Home Minister said he conveyed to Lu that the government is allowing all to demonstrate peacefully.
"We don't create any barrier if there is any peaceful demonstration by any political party," he said, adding that if they destroy public property or block streets, steps are taken only.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Appellate Div upholds bail of Rajbari Mahila Dal leader
Court asks DB to submit probe report on Fardin murder Feb 14
3 killed in road accidents in Bhola, Moulvibazar
No discussion on RAB reforms with US: Home Minister
MV Ganga Bilash to touch Bangladesh
Ctg Port to allow berthing of larger vessels from today
Mild cold wave sweeps 4 districts
One more dengue death: 22 new cases


Latest News
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
1,500 distressed people get blankets in Rajshahi
1,500 people of 4 cities are being trained on rooftop gardening
No increase in Hajj package this year, says minister
Flood responses: UN resident coordinator visits Sylhet to discuss lessons learnt
After G7 tour, Japan PM says East Asia could be next Ukraine
More classified documents found at Biden home
3-year roadmap to reduce import dependency of cooking oil: Minister
'We want fair, credible election': Momen tells Donald Lu
Indian driver held with liquor in Dinajpur
Most Read News
One shot at outside Gulshan restaurant in broad-daylight
First phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
Mirza Fakhrul admitted to Evercare Hospital
Bail of Rajbari Mahila Dal leader Smrity upheld
Plane crashes in Nepal, 16 bodies recovered
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: HC seeks probe report
Akheri Munajat today, Ijtema maidan teeming with devotees
PM urges affluent people to stand by destitute
Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft