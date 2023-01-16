MV Ganga Bilash to touch Bangladesh

Indian tourist cruise 'MV Ganga Bilash' will enter Bangladesh on February 3 and it will cross the border of the country on February 17. The tourists of the cruise will be welcome by State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury at Mongla port after getting onboard immigration at Koyra Upazila of Khulna District.

This information was given on Sunday in an inter-ministerial meeting held at Shipping Ministry while Secretary of the ministry Md Mastofa Kamal chaired the meeting.

The secretary said that it is not only a tour; it is also a part of protocol. He said, "The tour will facilitate our tourism more. Business, trade and mutual relationship of the two countries will be more developed and it will play a vital role."

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) will give total assistance on the occasion of Ganga Bilash coming.

In 1972 Bangladesh-India trade by sea began under the Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade (PIWTT); which is still valid. A memorandum of understanding was signed in 2015 to introduce passenger and cruise services on coastal and protocol routes between Bangladesh and India in line with the Protocol.

'Ganga Bilas' started its journey from Baransi, Uttar Pradesh, India on January 13. On that day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the journey of Ganga Bilas virtually.













