Ctg Port to allow berthing of larger vessels from today

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 15: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is set to allow berthing of larger ships with 10 metre draft and 200-metre long from today.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud, MP, will inaugurate the port's new facilities as the chief guest at Chattogram Container Terminal (CCT).

Until now, vessels with 9.5 metre draft and 190 metre length could berth at CPA jetties. In 2015, the port had increased its capacity to handle ships.

CPA had appointed British company H R Wellingford to survey the Karnaphuli River from Kaptai Dam to Kutubdia, a distance of nearly 210 km.

The survey began in January 2021, to increase the port's berthing capacity. The study scheduled to be completed in 10 months in October 2021.

The time line for completion of the study was extended to June 2022, due to the pandemic and the study report was submitted within the extended schedule.

The port authorities spent Tk 12 crore for the survey.













