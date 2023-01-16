Video
Mild cold wave sweeps 4 districts

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Mild cold wave is sweeping Kishoreganj, Nilphamari, Panchagarh and Kurigram districts and it may spread, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said Sunday morning.
Temperature between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave and less than 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave.
Besides, moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and adjoining area and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places, it said in a bulletin. The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius in Tetulia in 24 hours till 6am today. The highest temperature was recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius in Teknaf.
Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Night temperature may fall by (1-2)C and day temperature may rise slightly over the country, it added.    -UNB


