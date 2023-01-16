Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

One more dengue death: 22 new cases

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Another person died from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to three this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Besides, 22 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease. Of the new patients, five were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 17 outside it.
One hundred and twenty dengue patients, including 48 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The DGHS has recorded 399 dengue cases and 276 recoveries so far this year. The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Appellate Div upholds bail of Rajbari Mahila Dal leader
Court asks DB to submit probe report on Fardin murder Feb 14
3 killed in road accidents in Bhola, Moulvibazar
No discussion on RAB reforms with US: Home Minister
MV Ganga Bilash to touch Bangladesh
Ctg Port to allow berthing of larger vessels from today
Mild cold wave sweeps 4 districts
One more dengue death: 22 new cases


Latest News
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
1,500 distressed people get blankets in Rajshahi
1,500 people of 4 cities are being trained on rooftop gardening
No increase in Hajj package this year, says minister
Flood responses: UN resident coordinator visits Sylhet to discuss lessons learnt
After G7 tour, Japan PM says East Asia could be next Ukraine
More classified documents found at Biden home
3-year roadmap to reduce import dependency of cooking oil: Minister
'We want fair, credible election': Momen tells Donald Lu
Indian driver held with liquor in Dinajpur
Most Read News
One shot at outside Gulshan restaurant in broad-daylight
First phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
Mirza Fakhrul admitted to Evercare Hospital
Bail of Rajbari Mahila Dal leader Smrity upheld
Plane crashes in Nepal, 16 bodies recovered
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: HC seeks probe report
Akheri Munajat today, Ijtema maidan teeming with devotees
PM urges affluent people to stand by destitute
Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]lyobserverbd.com, [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft