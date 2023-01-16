One more dengue death: 22 new cases

Another person died from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to three this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, 22 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease. Of the new patients, five were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 17 outside it.

One hundred and twenty dengue patients, including 48 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 399 dengue cases and 276 recoveries so far this year. The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. -UNB











