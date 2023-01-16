AL is deeply rooted into country’s soil, people’s heart: Quader

NILPHAMARI, Jan 15: Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the ruling party is not too weak that it would break down with a soft strike, claiming that the AL is deeply rooted into the soil of the country and the hearts of its people.

"The foundation of the Awami League has deepened into the soil of the country and the hearts of its people.ousting the party leader from power through shouting is nothing but a daydream," he told a function.

The function was arranged at Syedpur Five Star Ground here this afternoon on the occasion of handing over warm clothes meant for the cold-hit people to the presidents and general secretaries of all district units of AL under Rangpur division.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said the AL will not create hindrance to any peaceful programme of BNP but it will remain alert to prevent any untoward incident in the country.

"If we are attacked, we will not sit idlethey (BNP men) carried out attack on police in Faridpur. What would police do? Police fired tear shells and rubber bullets. Nobody got hurt. But Fakhrul (BNP secretary general) made falsehood over the incident," he said. -BSS











